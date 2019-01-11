Thieves hungry for heavy hippo take one tonne sculpture

The public have been urged to "keep their eyes open" after a large metal hippopotamus weighing the best part of a tonne was stolen from a garden statue business.

The two metre-long cast bronze sculpture was taken from Chilstone, near Tunbridge Wells, some time between 5.30pm on Wednesday and 7am the following morning, Kent Police said.

The thieves, who broke into the business’s show gardens, would have needed a large vehicle and possibly a winch to steal the "hugely distinctive object", PC Nick Lingham said.