Prolific bird smuggler jailed after being caught with 19 rare eggs at Heathrow airport

A prolific smuggler has been jailed after he was caught entering the UK with 19 protected bird eggs strapped to his chest.

Jeffrey Lendrum was handed a jail term of three years and one month on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to four offences on the second day of his trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed.

The 56-year-old, of Cliftonville Road in Northampton, had been caught with the eggs strapped to his body by a sling hidden underneath a heavy coat at Heathrow airport on June 26 2018.

Of the 19 protected bird eggs, five of them were fish-eagle eggs, which are estimated at around £5,000 each.