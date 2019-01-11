Amber Rudd announces bid to give Universal Credit 'more compassion'

Amber Rudd has announced a set of reforms to the Government's new Universal Credit, saying that the system she inherited was not as "effective" or "compassionate" as she wanted. The Work and Pensions Secretary confirmed that she was delaying asking Parliament for permission to move three million people on to UC until next year, after a pilot of the transfer from existing benefits has been completed. And she announced that controversial plans to apply a two-child benefit cap retrospectively to new Universal Credit claimants are to be scrapped, helping around 15,000 families. Ms Rudd also signalled that an end is in sight to the longstanding benefit freeze introduced by former chancellor George Osborne in 2016, telling Sky News she did not expect it to be renewed in 2020. She said it was not "reasonable"to impose the two-child cap – intended to force claimants to make decisions on whether they can afford a third child in the same way as those in work – on families which already have more than two offspring.

Ms Rudd also signalled that an end is in sight to the benefits freeze. Credit: PA

Other changes will make the system more "individual", tailoring it to claimants' needs by making payments more regular or paying rent money direct to landlords. She said she also would build a "nudge" into the system to ensure that a couple's UC payment was "much more likely" to go to children’s primary carer-giver – usually the woman. Ms Rudd told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that she remained committed to the completion of the "migration" of claimants of six old benefits onto UC by 2023. "I'm absolutely convinced that Universal Credit is a far better system than the legacy system it replaces," she said. "This is a really ambitious project. It’s going to impact on eight million people's lives when it is finally completed. "It is inevitable that, as we roll it out, as we make the changes, we are learning about how to do it better. "Maybe things that were were proposed previously weren’t effective or weren’t compassionate in the way that I want them to be. "So I’m going to be perfectly bold about making those changes where I need to." She added: "I'm not accepting that it wasn’t compassionate in the first place. It was. I'm just reinforcing that."

The roll-out of Universal Credit has been ongoing. Credit: PA