Saudi teenager Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun flies to Canada after being granted asylum

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun has left Thailand for Canada. Credit: AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

A Saudi teenager who fled to Thailand to escape alleged abuse by her family has left for Canada to take up an offer of asylum, according to Thailand’s immigration police chief. Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, 18, took a flight to Seoul, South Korea, with a final destination of Toronto, said Police Chief Surachate Hakparn.

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, right, in Bangkok Credit: Sakchai Lalit/AP

Ms Mohammed al-Qunun was on her way to Australia last Saturday when she was stopped at Bangkok airport by immigration police who seized her passport. She barricaded herself in an airport hotel room and launched a social media campaign that drew global attention to her case. Thai officials agreed to admit her temporarily under the protection of UN officials who granted her refugee status on Wednesday.

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun launched a social media campaign Credit: Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun/Human Rights Watch/AP