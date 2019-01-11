'Seven dead and 33 injured as bus carrying tourists crashes in Cuba'

Seven people are reported to have died and 33 others injured after a bus carrying tourists, including those from the UK, crashed in Cuba.

Local media reported that among the 40 passengers on board the Viazul bus there were travellers from the UK as well as the Netherlands, France, Canada, Mexico and Cuba.

Radio Guantánamo reported that 10 of the injured are in critical conditions.

The crash - which took place at around 8pm on Thursday (3pm local time) - happened in a south-eastern city of Guantánamo, around 1,000 miles away from the capital Havana.

Images shared online showed severe damage to the front of the coach - part of which was missing.

Radio Guantánamo said it had spoken to the driver of the bus who said he lost control of the bus in wet conditions on a bendy section of the road between Baracoa and Guantánamo.

However, witnesses told the station that the crash happened after the driver attempted to overtake a car and then changed his mind when he saw an approaching lorry.

The station reported that the section of the road on which the crash took place has one of the highest accident rates of the highway.

The Foreign Office said it was not able to confirm whether any British tourists were involved in the crash, but said it was "seeking information from the Cuban authorities following a road traffic accident, and are ready to assist any British people who require our help".

Viazul operates buses between many large towns on Cuba and is a popular travel choice for tourists on the Caribbean island.

In Cuba in 2018, there were 750 deaths and 7,999 injuries in 11,187 accidents in the country of 11 million.

Thursday’s wreck was the fourth major bus accident in a month.