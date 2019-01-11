Sporting items and whisky found in university time capsule sealed in 1969

Sporting items, a bottle of whisky, old photographs and newspapers from 1969 have been discovered in a time capsule at a university building. The casket was discovered during £20 million redevelopment work at Stirling University’s Gannochy Sports Centre, and it is inscribed with the words: “Placed by W.G. Farquharson M.C. C.A. Chairman of The Gannochy Trust. 18th June 1969.” Senior deputy principal Professor Malcolm MacLeod opened the capsule at a special ceremony attended by Olympian and Commonwealth Games star Duncan Scott, who is on the university’s swimming team.

Prof MacLeod said: “It is an honour to open this time capsule which was installed in the Sports Pavilion by senior university staff almost 50 years ago. “The contents are in remarkably good condition and provide an intriguing snapshot of campus life in the early years of this university, and Scotland as a whole in the late 1960s.” Among the items inside were a bottle of Bell’s whisky; cricket, tennis and squash balls; a shuttlecock; plans and elevations of the building; a copy of the university’s 1970-71 prospectus; a selection of currency; a 1969 exam paper; and a copy of the Stirling Observer and Glasgow Herald. Scott, who was last year named Scottish sportsperson of the year, said: “It’s amazing to see the items contained within the time capsule, to look back at the creation of the Gannochy Sports Pavilion and think about the opportunities it has offered Stirling athletes, students, staff and the wider community over the past 50 years.”

Photographs, newspapers and currency were also inside the casket Credit: University of Stirling/PA