TV and broadband package customers ‘facing £700 loyalty penalties’

Householders who sign up to combined TV and broadband packages are being hit with loyalty penalties of up to almost £700 a year, a consumer watchdog has warned. In worst-case scenarios, Which? found that BT customers can face a £240 loyalty penalty over a year, Virgin Media customers face paying an extra £580, and Sky customers are penalised almost £700 for remaining with the provider. The consumer group found that 40% of customers who signed up to dual or triple – including a phone line – bundles have stayed with the same provider for more than 10 years, and could be overpaying by hundreds of pounds.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sky customers who had not attempted to haggle told Which? they were paying £1,050 a year on average, while the cheapest combined new deal currently on the market was the Sky Broadband + Entertainment bundle, costing from £30 a month or just £360 a year. Even those who chose a premium package including faster broadband and extra channels including Sky Sports would only pay £780 a year under a new deal. Virgin Media customers who had not haggled reported paying an average of £960 a year for their broadband and TV package – £576 more a year than the provider’s basic Player bundle – available for £32 a month or £384 a year.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.