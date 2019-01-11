UK Weather Forecast: Cloud and rain spreading in from the north.

This Evening and Tonight: A cloudy and mild night for most, with a band of rain across western Scotland pushing southwards to lie across Wales and central parts by morning. Clear spells and blustery showers will follow across Scotland, with strong winds developing.

Saturday: A cloudy and windy day with patchy rain clearing the south through the morning. Further rain will arrive across the northwest later; the best of any sunshine in the east.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: Windy on Sunday; turning brighter from the north. Heavy showers for northern Scotland. Monday looks less windy, somewhat colder and brighter. Turning cloudier and breezy on with outbreaks of rain.