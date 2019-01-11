800,000 federal employees unpaid as government shutdown rolls into day 21

People gather during a federal workers protest rally at the Federal Building. Credit: AP

The partial US government shutdown dragged into a record-tying 21 days on Friday on what should be pay day for hundreds of thousands of federal workers. With no end in sight for the partial shutdown - which will be the longest in history at midnight tonight - many of the roughly 800,000 affected federal workers will not receive heir paychecks this weekend, with some being forced to take out loans and apply for benefits to tie themselves over.

Around 420,000 federal employees who are deemed essential are working for no pay, while an additional 380,000 are staying home without pay. While furloughed workers - people who have been given temporary leave due to exceptional circumstances - have previously been paid during shutdowns, it is not guaranteed this will happen this time.

Donald Trump visited the southern border on Thursday. Credit: AP

Federal workers took their frustrations to the streets as protests look place across the country. Among them were Internal Revenue Service employees in Odgen, Utah. One furloughed IRS employee, Tiauna Guerra, said: "It is actually impacting us really hard. "We are not able to play a lot of our bills. We're having a hard time trying to buy gas, food. "We're having to ask for help from family members who obviously aren't asking working for the government. It's been hard." Another IRS employee Kandice Johns who is also on furlough, said: "We're not just workers for the government, we're human beings and we deserve respect. I want to work for the public, I enjoy working, being a public servant."

Thousands of workers will not be paid this weekend. Credit: PA