What the papers say – January 11
The latest developments on Brexit have found their way on to the front of the papers on Friday, while job losses at Jaguar Land Rover and a plea to fugitive Jack Shepherd also feature.
The Times leads with Brexit, reporting that Theresa May has appealed to trade unions to support her Brexit plan.
The Daily Telegraph says that hospitals “routinely” allow patients born as male to share female wards if they identify as women.
The Guardian covers a review which claims eating more fibre will cut chances of heart disease and premature death.
The Financial Times leads on reported job losses at Ford and Jaguar Land Rover amid warnings over a no-deal Brexit.
The Metro says Mrs May is looking to convince Labour MPs to support her Brexit blueprint.
The Independent carries a similar story, but reported that GMB leader Tim Roache told Mrs May that members would prefer a final say on Brexit.
The Daily Mirrorcovers allegations about the personal life of former foreign secretary Boris Johnson.
While the Sun has allegations about the personal life of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos.
The Daily Mailreports that Mrs May has urged so-called “speedboat killer” Jack Shepherd to give himself up.
The Daily Express covers the latest on the Brexit debate.
While the Daily Star speaks to the Rock about snowflakes of the non-meteorological kind.