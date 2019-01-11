Woman 'absolutely petrified' after near miss with car that ploughed into nightclub

A woman who narrowly avoided being hit by a car as it was driven into a packed nightclub has said she was "absolutely petrified" by what she thought was a terrorist attack.

Hadley Connor was enjoying a night out with friends at Blake's nightclub in Gravesend, Kent in March last year when 21-year-old Mohammed Abdul drove a vehicle at speedon the dancefloorafter being ejected from the club by door staff.

His revenge attack left eight people injured.

Abdul later claimed he has been had been "humiliated" after being asked to leave the venue by bouncers.

He had drunk at least 15 glasses of vodka, tequila shots and consumed more than "five to 10 spliffs" of cannabis before climbing behind the wheel of his Suzuki Vitara.