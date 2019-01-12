A cloudy, mild and windy day for many

It will be a cloudy, mild and windier day for many, with some outbreaks of patchy light rain and drizzle clearing in the south during the morning.

However, it will remain cloudy across northern and western areas, with further rain arriving into the northwest later, which will spread southeastwards.

The best chance of seeing any bright or sunny spells today will be across northeast Scotland, after any early showers.

Top temperature of 11 Celsius (53 F).