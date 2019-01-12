- ITV Report
Blindfolded driver crashes doing 'Bird Box Challenge'
A teenage driver crashed into another vehicle while driving with her eyes covered as part of the "Bird Box Challenge".
The craze is inspired by the Sandra Bullock Netflix film Bird Box, in which characters must be blindfolded to avoid seeing a monster that urges them to kill themselves.
Following its release, people began trying to do everyday tasks while blindfolded.
Police in Utah, USA, said the 17-year-old driver drifted into oncoming traffic and hit another car after she pulled a hat over her eyes.
No one was injured in the crash north of Salt Lake City.
Layton Police Lieutenant Travis Lyman said it was "embarrassing" to have to warn people not to drive blindfolded.
“The stakes are just so high and it’s just such a potentially dangerous thing as it is. To try and do it in that way is inexcusable," he said.
Videos of people trying to do things while blindfolded have attracted widespread attention online, prompting Netflix to tweet a warning about the challenge.
The message, from its US account, said: "Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE.
"We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes."