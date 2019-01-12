Blindfolded driver crashes doing 'Bird Box Challenge'

A teenage driver crashed into another vehicle while driving with her eyes covered as part of the "Bird Box Challenge".

The craze is inspired by the Sandra Bullock Netflix film Bird Box, in which characters must be blindfolded to avoid seeing a monster that urges them to kill themselves.

Following its release, people began trying to do everyday tasks while blindfolded.

Police in Utah, USA, said the 17-year-old driver drifted into oncoming traffic and hit another car after she pulled a hat over her eyes.

No one was injured in the crash north of Salt Lake City.