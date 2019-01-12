Lord Hattersley warns Brexit will be 'much worse' than leaving EU

Former deputy Labour leader Roy Hattersley has warned that Brexit would be "much worse" than staying in the the EU.

The veteran politician made the claim as he backed calls for another referendum.

Lord Hattersley said the public have a "right" to express a view again on whether they want to remain in the EU.

He added that "sometimes, you just have to do what is right" rather than what "wins elections".

The 86-year-old, who was a minister in the Wilson and Callaghan governments, was due to declare his support for the People’s Vote campaign for another referendum in a speech in Sheffield on Saturday, but he was forced to pull out due to illness.