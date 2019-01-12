Driver held after eleven-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run in Manchester

An eleven-year-old boy has been killed in a hit-and-run in Manchester.

Police arrested a male motorist after the youngster was hit in the Beswick area of Manchester on Saturday evening.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene in Albert Street around 6.10pm but died of his injuries in hospital.

A 31-year-old man later attended a police station and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.