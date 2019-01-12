- ITV Report
-
Driver held after eleven-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run in Manchester
An eleven-year-old boy has been killed in a hit-and-run in Manchester.
Police arrested a male motorist after the youngster was hit in the Beswick area of Manchester on Saturday evening.
He was treated by paramedics at the scene in Albert Street around 6.10pm but died of his injuries in hospital.
A 31-year-old man later attended a police station and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The suspect remains in custody for questioning, Greater Manchester Police said.
Pc Karl Horner said: "This was a tragic incident in which a young boy lost his life, and my thoughts are with his family at this unimaginably difficult time.
"We have a man in custody but our inquiries continue as we work to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision."
Anybody with information is encouraged to call GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 quoting reference number 1642 of 12/01/2019, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.