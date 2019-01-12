Bus driver dies after crashing into bridge in Scottish Highlands

A man has died after a bus crashed into a bridge in the Highlands and landed on its side.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident south-east of Munlochy, on the Black Isle, near Inverness, just after 5.40pm on Friday.

The collision involved a 37-seater service bus which was travelling from Inverness to Cromarty.

Police have confirmed that the driver of the bus, a 50-year-old male, sustained fatal injuries.

There were nine passengers on the bus at the time of the collision, three of whom remain in a serious but stable condition, with the other passengers sustaining minor injuries.

Sergeant Alan Henderson, of the road policing unit, Highlands and Islands division, said: “Our thoughts at this time are with those involved and their families.

“An investigation into the collision is under way and we have already spoken to a number of witnesses. In order to help establish the cause of the collision, I would urge anyone who saw the vehicle prior to the collision who has not already come forward, to do so.

“Likewise, if any motorists believe they may have dashcam footage which could assist our enquiries, I appeal for them to come forward.”