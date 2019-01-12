Dua Lipa and Anne-Marie lead nominations as women dominate Brit Awards shortlist

Women have dominated this year's Brit Awards shortlist, with Dua Lipa and Anne-Marie both earning four nominations.

Lipa, 23, collected two nominations for British single and two for British artist video of the year.

Last year Lipa secured five Brit nominations - one more than Ed Sheeran received that year following the release of his third album Divide.

Anne-Marie, who shot to fame after featuring on Clean Bandit's Rockabye alongside Sean Paul, is also handed four nods, including one for British female solo artist.

Jess Glynne, who last year broke the record for most number one singles by a British female solo artist, receives two nominations including one for British female solo artist