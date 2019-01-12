- ITV Report
Dua Lipa and Anne-Marie lead nominations as women dominate Brit Awards shortlist
Women have dominated this year's Brit Awards shortlist, with Dua Lipa and Anne-Marie both earning four nominations.
Lipa, 23, collected two nominations for British single and two for British artist video of the year.
Last year Lipa secured five Brit nominations - one more than Ed Sheeran received that year following the release of his third album Divide.
Anne-Marie, who shot to fame after featuring on Clean Bandit's Rockabye alongside Sean Paul, is also handed four nods, including one for British female solo artist.
Jess Glynne, who last year broke the record for most number one singles by a British female solo artist, receives two nominations including one for British female solo artist
Last year's critics' choice award winner, Jorja Smith, returns to claim an impressive three nods for British album, British female solo artist and British breakthrough act.
Drake and Eminem are both nominated for international male, as is American jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington, a surprise entry.
An especially strong international women's category sees Ariana Grande, Cardi B and Camila Cabello compete for the prize.
In the international group category, established names like Beyonce and Jay-Z (The Carters) and Nile Rodgers & Chic face competition from up-and-comers 21 Pilots
The Brit Awards will take place on February 20 at London's O2 Arena.
Full list of Brit awards nominees:
British male solo artist
- Sam Smith
- Craig David
- Aphex Twin
- Giggs
- George Ezra
British female solo artist
- Florence + The Machine
- Jorja Smith
- Anne-Marie
- Lily Allen
- Jess Glynne
British single
- Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - One Kiss
- George Ezra - Shotgun
- Rudimental ft Macklemore, Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen - These Days
- Dua Lipa - IDGAF
- Anne-Marie - 2002
- Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - Solo
- Sigala ft Paloma Faith - Lullaby
- Ramz - Barking
- Jess Glynne - I'll Be There
- Tom Walker - Leave A Light On
British group
- Arctic Monkeys
- Gorillaz
- The 1975
- Little Mix
- Years & Years
British breakthrough act
- Mabel
- IDLES
- Ella Mai
- Tom Walker
- Jorja Smith
British album
- Jorja Smith - Lost & Found
- The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
- Florence + The Machine - High As Hope
- Anne-Marie - Speak Your Mind
- George Ezra - Staying At Tamara's
British artist video of the year
- Anne-Marie - 2002
- Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - One Kiss
- Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - Solo
- Dua Lipa - IDGAF
- Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen - Breathe
- Jonas Blue ft Jack & Jack - Rise
- Liam Payne and Rita Ora - For You (50 Shades Free)
- Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj - Woman Like Me
- Rita Ora - Let You Love Me
- Rudimental ft Macklemore, Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen - These Days
International male
- Drake
- Eminem
- Kamasi Washington
- Shawn Mendes
- Travis Scott
International female
- Cardi B
- Camila Cabello
- Christine And The Queens
- Ariana Grande
- Janelle Monae
International group
- The Carters
- First Aid Kit
- Brockhampton
- Nile Rodgers & CHIC