Multiple injuries after explosion at Paris bakery 'caused by gas leak'
Several people have been injured after a powerful explosion at a bakery in central Paris.
The blast, which was apparently caused by a gas leak, overturned cars and scattered debris across the Rue de Trevise in the 9th arrondissement of north-central Paris.
Witnesses said they could hear screams coming from the apartments above the bakery before emergency service arrived.
Firefighters pulled injured victims out of windows and evacuated residents.
Debris from a burned car and broken glass littered the pavement.
A police spokeswoman said several injuries have been reported but no deaths.
The building is around the corner from the Folies-Bergere theatre and not far from the shopping district that includes the famed headquarters of Galeries Lafayette.
The explosion came amid heavy security in Paris and around France for the ninth successive weekend of yellow vest protests.