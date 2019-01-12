Saudi woman fleeing alleged abuse heads for asylum in Canada

An 18-year-old Saudi woman who said she was abused by her family and feared for her life if deported back home has left Thailand for Canada, which has granted her asylum, officials said.

The fast-moving developments capped an eventful week for Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun, who fled her family while visiting Kuwait and flew to Bangkok.

She barricaded herself in an airport hotel to avoid deportation and grabbed global attention by mounting a social media campaign for asylum.

Ms Alqunun is now flying to Toronto via Seoul, South Korea, according to Thai immigration Police Chief Surachate Hakparn.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau confirmed his country had granted her asylum.

“That is something that we are pleased to do because Canada is a country that understands how important it is to stand up for human rights and to stand up for woman’s rights around the world and I can confirm that we have accepted the UN’s request,” Mr Trudeau said.