UK tourists will pay less in half of popular destinations this year – study

UK tourists will pay less for goods in almost half of popular holiday destinations this year despite the volatility of the pound, new research suggests.

Analysis by Post Office Travel Money found the cost of tourist staples such as meals, sun cream and coffee has fallen in 19 resorts and cities compared with 12 months ago.

Singapore and St Lucia head the list of destinations where holiday costs have fallen in the past year, down 22% and 20% respectively.

While those falls were due to cheaper local charges for meals and drinks, a sharp rise in the value of sterling against the Brazilian real explains why the cost of essentials in Rio de Janeiro is down 20%.