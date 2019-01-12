What was Theresa May's biggest Brexit mistake?

Credit: PA

Before the big vote on Tuesday night, the EU's 27 government heads will provide greater reassurances - probably in the form of a collective letter to Theresa May, and within the mandate confirmed at the last EU Council - that the controversial Northern Ireland backstop will not and cannot be forever. What does that mean? Well for those MPs agonising about whether or not to support the PM's Brexit plan, and who think the word of political leaders counts for something, a few votes may move in Theresa May's direction. And maybe, in the words of one senior British minister, May will be able to frame the letter as being both "substantive" and "legally" significant. But it will not sway the vast majority of her critics, because the so-called Withdrawal Agreement will not be re-opened - and whatever the letter's legal force it could not trump the international treaty that is the Withdrawal Agreement, so there will be no legally binding guarantee that the backstop will fall away by any specified date. That means the PM still loses on Tuesday night, but possibly by fewer votes than would otherwise have been the case. These last minute manoeuvrings highlight May's single most important strategic mistake: her failure to construct a majority in parliament for a vision of the UK's future relationship with the EU.

If we knew what kind of commercial and security relationship we would ultimately have with the EU, the backstop would not be the problem it is: there would be widespread confidence on both sides of the channel that if the backstop were used at all, it would be of desperately short duration, for the simple reason that there would be a high degree of certainty about post-Brexit negotiations to put in place alternative trading arrangements that would make the backstop wholly redundant. But as a senior official from an EU government says, "given principles and red lines on both sides, it is difficult to see what future relationship we could ever agree on". That is why it is NOT barking mad to suggest that the backstop could stay in force till after we're all pushing up the daisies. If only May had spent more - or any - time negotiating with MPs from all parties to establish a consensus on an acceptable post-Brexit relationship with the EU, she would stand a decent chance of winning the notorious meaningful vote. But Jeremy Corbyn's vision of a post-Brexit relationship with the EU is a million miles from that of many of his own MPs and from that of Remainer Tory MPs and even further away from that of Brexiter Tory MPs. The only thing that unites most of them is their contempt for the backstop. Which is why I cannot find any minister who thinks there is any way she can win on Tuesday - and most expect her to lose big. What follows the humiliation of that defeat? Well the foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt is probably correct that Parliament would find a way to block a no-deal Brexit, such that the choice for MPs will boil down to what he calls "a version" of her Brexit deal, or no Brexit at all (via a referendum).

Will the PM have to start negotiating with Jeremy Corbyn? Credit: PA