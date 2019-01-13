What could the crucial week ahead mean for Brexit?

Theresa May’s Brexit plans are due to be put to the Commons next week following a five-day debate in Westminster.

The vote had been scheduled to take place in December but was called off at the 11th hour with Government victory looking unlikely.

MPs continue to be divided on the plans, with a number of pro-Remainers calling for Mrs May’s deal to be voted down, and some ardent Leavers pushing for the same result to ensure a no-deal Brexit.

So what could happen following Tuesday’s vote?

The simplest route to plot comes if the Government wins the vote on the Withdrawal Agreement.

In this instance, the UK would leave the European Union on March 29.

But should Mrs May’s deal be voted down, then a whole host of scenarios could play out.