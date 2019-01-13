Twenty-one die in Chinese coal mine collapse

Twenty-one coal miners have died after a mine collapsed in northern China, state media reported on Sunday.

The disaster happened on Saturday in Shenmu, Shaanxi province, in the heart of the country's coal-mining belt.

Sixty-six other miners were rescued, the city government said in a statement.

Rescuers were looking for two miners who are still missing.

The number of fatalities reported in cave-ins, explosions and other disasters in Chinese coal mines has fallen sharply over the past decade but the industry still is the world's deadliest.