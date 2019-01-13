Explosive charges used to trigger avalanches kill two ski patrollers

Two ski patrollers have been killed when devices they use to trigger avalanches exploded as they were securing slopes at a resort in the French Alps.

The accident happened on Sunday morning in Morillon before the ski slopes were opened to the public, the high mountain gendarmerie of the Haute-Savoie region said

Investigations are taking place at the scene to determine the cause of the accident.

Ski patrollers are in charge of the safety of skiers, notably by triggering controlled avalanches with powerful explosive charges.

The risk of an avalanche was "high" on Sunday in Morillon, with a rating of four on a scale of one to five following a heavy snowfall overnight.

The news comes after three German skiers were killed in an avalanche in Austria and a fourth is still missing

The bodies of the men – aged 57, 36 and 32 – were recovered on Saturday evening near the ski resort of Lech, a few hours after the wife of one of the skiers reported them missing.

Police in Vorarlberg, Austria’s western-most province, said they had to call off the search for another missing German skier in the group, age 28, because of heavy snow and the risk of avalanches.