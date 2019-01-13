Food and drink and farming leaders urge politicians to avoid ‘no-deal’ Brexit

Business leaders from across the farming and food and drink industry in Scotland have called on politicians to avoid a “no deal” Brexit.

In an open joint letter, chief executives from seven bodies representing the sectors suggest such a scenario would cost the industry around £2 billion in lost sales annually.

MPs will vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal on Tuesday in the House of Commons, with the UK expected to depart the European Union on March 29.

The letter states: “Whilst recognising there is no political consensus yet on a future trade relationship with Europe, the potentially catastrophic impact of not reaching any deal is clear.

“We are collectively hugely ambitious for the growth of our industry.

“However, even using the UK Government’s own projections, we estimate the cost of no deal to our industry would be at least £2 billion in lost sales annually. That is on top of the short-term chaos resulting from transport delays and labour shortages.”