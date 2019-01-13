Former Leeds United striker Phil Masinga dies aged 49

Former Leeds United striker Phil Masinga has died at the age of 49, the club have announced.

The South African played in the Premier League for the Yorkshire club for two years after joining from Mamelodi Sundowns in 1994.

"It is with great sadness that the club has learnt of former striker Phil Masinga's passing. The thoughts of everyone at #LUFC are with his family and friends," the club said on Twitter.

No details about his death have been announced.

Masinga was signed for Leeds by then manager Howard Wilkinson at the same time as his compatriot Lucas Radebe and went on to score five times in 31 league appearances for the Elland Road side.