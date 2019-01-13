Fourth body found in rubble of Paris bakery explosion

The death told from Saturday's explosion at a Paris bakery has risen to four after rescuers found a body under the rubble.

The blast in the Rue de Trevise in the 9th arrondissement of north-central Paris also injured dozens of people, 10 of whom are still in a critical condition.

A gas leak is believed to have caused the explosion.

Two firefighters who were killed in the blast were already at the scene inspecting the suspected leak when it happened. They have been named as Simon Cartannaz and Nathanael Josselin.