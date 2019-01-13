- ITV Report
Fourth body found in rubble of Paris bakery explosion
The death told from Saturday's explosion at a Paris bakery has risen to four after rescuers found a body under the rubble.
The blast in the Rue de Trevise in the 9th arrondissement of north-central Paris also injured dozens of people, 10 of whom are still in a critical condition.
A gas leak is believed to have caused the explosion.
Two firefighters who were killed in the blast were already at the scene inspecting the suspected leak when it happened. They have been named as Simon Cartannaz and Nathanael Josselin.
A female Spanish tourist was also killed.
Paris fire department spokesman Eric Moulin said around 30 firefighters were at the site Sunday to search for other potential victims, amid a mountain of debris and wrecked cars.
Authorities say 12 neighboring buildings that were damaged by the blast have been evacuated.
Temporary accommodation was provided for about 40 residents while dozens of others have been housed by family and friends.