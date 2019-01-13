Gdansk mayor 'stabbed on stage' by attacker

A Polish mayor is believed to be in a serious condition after being stabbed on stage during a charity event.

Pawel Adamowicz, 53, the mayor of Gdansk, was rushed to hospital after being attacked with a sharp tool around 7pm on Sunday, local media reported.

TVN24 reported that the attacker was detained at the scene.

Adamowicz has been mayor of Gdansk since 1998. He was said to have been holding his stomach after the attack.

Gdansk is one of Poland's largest cities, on the country's Baltic coast, with a population of around 570,000.