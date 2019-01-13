Man attempts canal escape after leaving partner and child trapped in flipped car

A man who ran away after flipping his car, leaving his partner and their 18-month-old child inside, has been arrested.

Police said a red Vauxhall Corsa failed to stop on Saturday afternoon in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, but then ended up on its roof after colliding with five other vehicles.

The driver exited the car before jumping into a canal in a bid to escape - leaving his family trapped inside.

But police officers managed to detain the man before he made off.

Derbyshire Constabulary said the woman and child did not suffer serious injuries, and that they are continuing to question the man.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 674 of January 12.