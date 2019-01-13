Mother killed, baby badly injured as car collides with pram

A mother has died and her baby was left fighting for his life after they were hit by a car.

The woman, believed to be in her 20s, was with her son, believed to be eight months old, in a pram when they were struck by the vehicle in Penge, south London.

The Metropolitan Police said it was called to the scene on Croydon Road at 8.08pm on Sunday evening.

“A car was found to have been involved in a collision with a mother and a baby in a pram,” the force said.

“Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, the mother, believed to be in her 20s, was declared dead at the scene.

“The baby, believed to be eight months old, has been taken to hospital. His injuries have been assessed as life-threatening.”

One witness of the aftermath of the incident described the scene in a video on Facebook.

“Boy what a sad start for 2019. (I was) just passing, going about my business and I came across such a horrific accident. A car hit a babymother while she was trying to cross the road.

“The fire brigade is here, the ambulance are here, the police are here.”

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

He has not been arrested and was said to be helping police with their inquiries.

Road closures have been put in place as investigators examine the scene.

Witnesses or anyone with any information was asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.