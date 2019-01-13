Polish mayor in serious condition following stabbing at charity event

The mayor of a Polish city is in a very serious condition after he was stabbed while on stage during a charity event. Gdansk mayor Pawel Adamowicz was attacked with a sharp tool during the fundraising event organised by the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity, Poland’s most important charity. Interior minister Joachim Brudzinski said Mr Adamowicz was in hospital in very serious condition. He called the stabbing “an act of inexplicable barbarity”. A suspect was arrested, Mr Brudzinski said.

Polish broadcaster TVN reported the assailant shouted from the stage that he was imprisoned under the government of Civic Platform, a party to which the mayor formerly belonged, despite being innocent. European Council President Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister who co-founded Civil Platform and is from Gdansk, wrote on Twitter: “Let’s all pray for Mayor Adamowicz. Pawel, we are with you.” Mr Adamowicz has been mayor of Gdansk, a Baltic port city, since 1998. He was part of the democratic opposition born in that city under the leadership of Lech Walesa during the 1980s.

