Scottish Government writes to MPs ahead of crucial Brexit vote

The Scottish Government has written to all MPs in Westminster, urging them to reject Theresa May’s Brexit deal when it is put to a vote on Tuesday.

In the letter, Constitutional Relations Secretary Michael Russell described the coming week as “crucial” for the future of Scotland and outlined what steps the Scottish Government believe should be taken.

In addition to recommending that MPs reject both a no-deal Brexit and the Prime Minister’s deal, the letter states that the EU should be asked to extend Article 50 beyond the current March 29 deadline, with a view to then supporting a new referendum on EU membership.

Mr Russell said: “This will be a crucial week for the future of Scotland, but I urge MPs not to think just of the days to come but of the generations to come.

“The UK Government’s Brexit deal will take Scotland out of the EU against our will. It will make us poorer, diminish our rights and damage opportunities for future generations.

“The Scottish Government is today setting out our view of the steps that have to be taken this week, to protect Scotland and the UK from the disaster of both the UK Government’s bad Brexit deal and a no deal outcome.”