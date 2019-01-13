Nicola Sturgeon refers herself to ministerial watchdog over Alex Salmond talks

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that she will refer herself to the panel of independent advisers on the Ministerial Code over her meetings with Alex Salmond.

The First Minister said that she met Mr Salmond on three occasions and had spoken to him on the phone twice after sexual harassment allegations had been made by two women against him to the Scottish Government in January 2018.

On Tuesday, the Scottish Government’s handling of the allegations against former first minister Mr Salmondwas ruled unlawful by Scotland’s highest civil court.

Ms Sturgeon said: “It is in the interests of the women who have complained that the ongoing police investigations are allowed to continue without any risk of prejudice. That must be the priority for everyone.

“Questions have been raised about my meetings and telephone calls with Alex Salmond during the Government’s investigation into the complaints which were made.

“I have acted appropriately and in good faith throughout, and in compliance with the Ministerial Code at all times. However, I have reflected carefully and understand that it is also important for Parliament and the wider public to be assured of that.

“I have therefore decided to refer the matter for consideration by one or both of the Independent Advisers on the Ministerial Code.”