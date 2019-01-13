Theresa May faces confidence vote in her Government 'soon', Jeremy Corbyn warns

Theresa May faces a vote of no confidence in her Government “soon”, Jeremy Corbyn has warned, as the Prime Minister issued a last ditch plea to MPs to back her Brexit deal or risk staying in the European Union.

The Labour leader said people should “see what happens” on Tuesday, when Mrs May’s controversial Withdrawal Agreement is put to a vote in the Commons, but said his party would table a confidence motion “at a time of our choosing”.

Mr Corbyn told BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show: “We will table a motion of no confidence in the Government at a time of our choosing, but it’s going to be soon, don’t worry about it.”

He also hinted that Article 50 may have to be extended if his party came into power.

It came after the Prime Minister warned of a “catastrophic and unforgivable” breach of trust in democracy if her exit plan is defeated and the UK remains in the EU.

With just two days to go before the Commons vote on her Withdrawal Agreement, the Prime Minister pleaded with parliamentarians to “do what is right for our country” and back her deal.

While Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said there had been “some movement” from MPs to support the agreement which is widely expected to be defeated, he said he thought that if it fell the Commons would eventually support something “along the lines of this deal”.

And he warned of a “growing risk” that Parliament could frustrate Brexit, following reports of a plot to change Commons rules to enable backbench motions to take precedence over Government business if Mrs May’s deal falls.

Downing Street said it was “extremely concerned” about the plans, reported in the Sunday Times, which could threaten Brexit legislation and the Government’s ability to govern.