- ITV Report
-
Tributes paid to 11-year-old boy killed in Manchester hit-and-run
Tributes have been left for an 11-year-old who was killed in a hit-and-run in Manchester.
The youngster, named locally as Taylor Schofield, died in hospital from his injuries after being hit by a car in Beswick on Saturday evening.
A grey Volkswagen Golf, believed to have been involved in the collision on Albert Street around 6.10pm, left the scene but was later found abandoned.
Police are continuing to question a 31-year-old man who then attended a police station. He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
On Sunday, floral tributes were left tied to a lamppost near the scene.
One tribute read: "No words will describe how missed you will be little man x Rest in paradise x."
A black Manchester United away shirt was also tied to the post.
One neighbour said: "I didn't know the lad to talk to but he loved my dog and would always stroke him. You would see him every day at the shop on his bike. It's so tragic."
He said residents had complained about speeding vehicles on the road for some time.
Pc Karl Horner, of GMP's serious collision investigation unit, said: "This was a tragic incident in which a young boy lost his life, and my thoughts are with his family at this unimaginably difficult time.
"We have a man in custody but our inquiries continue as we work to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision."