Tributes paid to 11-year-old boy killed in Manchester hit-and-run

Tributes have been left for an 11-year-old who was killed in a hit-and-run in Manchester.

The youngster, named locally as Taylor Schofield, died in hospital from his injuries after being hit by a car in Beswick on Saturday evening.

A grey Volkswagen Golf, believed to have been involved in the collision on Albert Street around 6.10pm, left the scene but was later found abandoned.

Police are continuing to question a 31-year-old man who then attended a police station. He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

On Sunday, floral tributes were left tied to a lamppost near the scene.