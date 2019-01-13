Two men killed in Mourne Mountains falls during strong winds

Two men have died in separate falls amid strong winds on a mountain range in Northern Ireland.

The walkers were killed within an hour of each other on the Mourne Mountains on Sunday.

The first fatal incident happened on the Wee Binnian hill shortly before 12pm. The second man fell to his death on the Slieve Commedagh mountain just before 1pm.

Another man was injured in a third falling incident, in an area known as the Saddle, around 2.30pm. He sustained a broken ankle.

The Mourne Mountain Rescue Team supported by police and other emergency services were involved in the two recovery and one rescue operations.

The mountains are classified as an area of outstanding natural beauty and are popular with hill walkers.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances in the deaths.