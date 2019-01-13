Who are the contestants in the US version of Celebrity Big Brother?

Olympic swimming champion Ryan Lochte and Lindsay Lohan’s mother are among the contestants due to take part in the US version of Celebrity Big Brother. Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, also known as “The Mooch”, who grabbed headlines during his 10-day stint in Donald Trump’s administration in 2017, is also participating.

Other house members announced for Big Brother: Celebrity Edition, which airs on US television station CBS, include Dina Lohan, mother of the child-star turned troubled Hollywood tearaway and former WWE wrestler Natalie Eva Marie. Lochte has said he is training for a shot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 12-time Olympic medallist was undergoing alcohol counselling in October. He recently announced his wife is expecting their second child.

