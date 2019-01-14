Advertisement

Andy Murray to 'do everything possible' to return after Australian Open loss

Andy Murray went out in the first round of the Australian Open. Credit: AP

Andy Murray says he will "do everything possible" to make a return, after being beaten in the first round of the Australian Open.

In what could be his final match, the three times Grand Slam winner mounted a typically gritty come back when two sets down to Roberto Bautista Agut, but lost the deciding set.

The 31-year-old announced last Friday he plans to retire after this year's Wimbledon - but told reporters he feared the Australian Open could be the final tournament of his career.

Murray's hopes in Melbourne were not high given his difficulties recovering from hip surgery, but he fought throughout in his usual determined style.

After finding himself two sets down, he fought back with the match ultimately ending 6-4 6-4 6-7 (5/7) 6-7 (4/7) 6-2, after four hours and nine minutes.

Murray after his defeat. Credit: AP

Speaking to the cheering crowd after the match he said with a smile: "I think I'm going to be all right."

It was incredible, thank you so, so much to everyone that came out tonight. I've loved playing here over the years, it's an amazing place to play tennis. If this was my last match, an amazing match to end.

I gave literally everything I had. It wasn't enough tonight so congratulations to Roberto and his team.

I don't really have anything else to say but thanks to everyone, my team, my family, and everyone that's contributed to my tennis career.

Maybe I'll see you again. I'll do everything possible to try. If I want to go again, I'll need to have a big operation, which there's no guarantee I'll be able to come back from, but I'll give it my best shot.

– Andy Murray