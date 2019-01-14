- ITV Report
Andy Murray to 'do everything possible' to return after Australian Open loss
Andy Murray says he will "do everything possible" to make a return, after being beaten in the first round of the Australian Open.
In what could be his final match, the three times Grand Slam winner mounted a typically gritty come back when two sets down to Roberto Bautista Agut, but lost the deciding set.
The 31-year-old announced last Friday he plans to retire after this year's Wimbledon - but told reporters he feared the Australian Open could be the final tournament of his career.
- Murray's tearful press conference last Friday
Murray's hopes in Melbourne were not high given his difficulties recovering from hip surgery, but he fought throughout in his usual determined style.
After finding himself two sets down, he fought back with the match ultimately ending 6-4 6-4 6-7 (5/7) 6-7 (4/7) 6-2, after four hours and nine minutes.
Speaking to the cheering crowd after the match he said with a smile: "I think I'm going to be all right."