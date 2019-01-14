Andy Murray to 'do everything possible' to return after Australian Open loss

Andy Murray says he will "do everything possible" to make a return, after being beaten in the first round of the Australian Open.

In what could be his final match, the three times Grand Slam winner mounted a typically gritty come back when two sets down to Roberto Bautista Agut, but lost the deciding set.

The 31-year-old announced last Friday he plans to retire after this year's Wimbledon - but told reporters he feared the Australian Open could be the final tournament of his career.