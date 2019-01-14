Call for university applications to be made after A-level results

Students should apply for university after they get their A-level results, in a major shake-up proposed by university and college staff.

The University and College Union (UCU) says the move will eliminate unconditional offers and the “chaotic” clearing process.

A report, Post-qualification Application: A Student-centred Model For Higher Education Admissions In England, Northern Ireland And Wales, published on Monday, suggests how the admissions system could be overhauled.

Under the proposal, students would apply to university only after finding out their exam results and start the first year of their higher education course in November.

According to the UCU, the reforms would make the system fairer, and bring the UK into line with the rest of the world.