Doctors fight to save Polish mayor stabbed on stage at charity event

The mayor of a Polish city has undergone five hours of surgery after being stabbed on stage during the finale of a charity fundraiser, doctors have said.

Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz grabbed his stomach and collapsed in front of the audience at the Lights to Heaven fundraiser organised by the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity, the country’s most important charity.

Doctors transported him to Medical University of Gdansk, where he underwent five hours of surgery, Dr Tomasz Stefaniak, one of the doctors treating Mr Adamowicz, said.

Almost seven hours after the assault, Dr Stefaniak told reporters early on Monday that “the patient is alive”, triggering applause, but added that the mayor remained “in a very serious condition”.

“The next hours will decide everything,” Dr Stefaniak said, appealing for thoughts and prayers for the popular mayor.