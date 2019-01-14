Man clearing snow off roof dies in avalanche in Austria

A worker clearing snow off a roof has died in Austria after being swept away as the snow began to slide off, according to media reports.

The 47-year-old man and three others were pushed off the 20-foot roof in Faistenau, near Salzburg, on Monday and buried in the snow, Austrian broadcaster ORF reported.

It comes as parts of Europe are facing extreme weather after days of heavy snow has increased the risk of avalanches in parts of southern Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Dozens of people have died in avalanches and weather-related accidents since the start of the year.