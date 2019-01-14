Ewing: UK Government must provide clarity over forestry and fishing

The UK Government must give details on how Scotland’s forestry and fishing sectors will be funded post-Brexit, Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing has said.

Ahead of a meeting between the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and the devolved administrations, Mr Ewing said that decisions on funding must be made to provide greater clarity.

Under current arrangements, both sectors receive investment from EU funding schemes such as the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF), and Pillar 2 Rural Development funds for forestry.

Mr Ewing said: “The potential negative impact of Brexit on Scotland’s rural economy is becoming clearer all the time.

“That’s in stark contrast to the lack of clarity being provided by the UK Government in response to my requests for guarantees that a fair level of funding to our fishermen and foresters will be provided by the Treasury, post-Brexit, to replace current funding from the European Union.

“Although I welcome the UK Government’s recent commitment to long-term marine funding from 2021 comparable to the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF), it is vital that this support fairly reflects the size and requirements of Scotland’s very significant marine sector.

“More funding must be provided, which could deliver much-needed investment in a range of areas, including maritime infrastructure at ports and harbours across the country.”