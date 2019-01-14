Facebook backs Government’s online safety lessons for school pupils

Social media giant Facebook has backed the Government’s new online safety lessons to help school pupils recognise online dangers. The tech firm has endorsed the proposed online lesson curriculum ahead of a meeting with ministers and anti-bullying campaigners on Monday. The lessons form part of Government plans to make relationships, sex and health education classes compulsory at all schools from September 2020. The new curriculum has been designed to teach every pupil about how to recognise dangers online, including what healthy and unhealthy relationships look like, the Department for Education (DfE) said.

School standards minister Nick Gibb will meet Facebook alongside online safety charities the Diana Award and Childnet to discuss internet safety. The DfE said the meeting supported the Government’s mission to work with tech companies to get them to consider their collective responsibility regarding children and young people’s welfare online. Mr Gibb said he was pleased Facebook had recognised the importance of these new lessons, which will be delivered through compulsory relationships, sex and health education classes. He added: “No child should face the fear of bullying. The internet, whilst usually a force for good, brings with it new dangers – that’s why our new online safety lessons will teach pupils about how to use the internet respectfully and sensibly. “We all have a collective responsibility to protect children from this kind of harm, whether as parents, ministers, business leaders or school teachers, and can all play a role in shaping the kind of society we want for our future generations, preparing them for life in modern Britain.” Under the plans, all pupils will be taught relationships education in primary school and relationships and sex education in secondary school, while all pupils will be taught health education in state-funded schools.

