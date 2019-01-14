Gdansk mayor dies after being stabbed on stage at charity event

Poland's health minister says the mayor of Gdansk has died following a stabbing attack at a charity event.

Pawel Adamowicz was rushed to hospital after being stabbed on Sunday evening.

The 53-year-old grabbed his stomach and collapsed in front of an audience while on stage with the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity.

Doctors operated for five hours on Mr Adamowicz, who was stabbed in the heart and abdomen on Sunday by an ex-convict who rushed onto the stage with a knife.

The man shouted out the attack was an act of revenge against a political party Mr Adamowicz had belonged to.