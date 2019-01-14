Grandmother Mary Crabb hoping to find World War II heroes who saved her life

A grandmother trying to trace the World War II heroes who saved her life has appealed for the public's help.

Mary Crabb was abandoned at birth and close to death, when three Canadian troops discovered her crying on Woking Common in 1941.

She has long wanted to thank the soldiers or their relatives, and now the chance discovery of a photograph could bring her closer to fulfilling her wish.

She came across the photo thanks to her nephew who called her on New Year's eve to tell her about the discovery.