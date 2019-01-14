- ITV Report
Grandmother Mary Crabb hoping to find World War II heroes who saved her life
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Rachel Younger
A grandmother trying to trace the World War II heroes who saved her life has appealed for the public's help.
Mary Crabb was abandoned at birth and close to death, when three Canadian troops discovered her crying on Woking Common in 1941.
She has long wanted to thank the soldiers or their relatives, and now the chance discovery of a photograph could bring her closer to fulfilling her wish.
She came across the photo thanks to her nephew who called her on New Year's eve to tell her about the discovery.
She told ITV News: "I got a lump in my throat thinking one of those soldiers saved my life."
Ms Crabb has never found her biological mother, a land girl who hid her pregnancy before giving birth in the bushes.
She now hopes to find the soldiers' relatives to say thank you.
"Wouldn't it be lovely that I could say thank you, it was your grandfather or great grandfather, that's why I am here today," she said.
- Do you recognise any of the men in the photograph? If so, please email rachel.younger@itn.co.uk