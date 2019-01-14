Has the Duchess of Sussex let slip the secret due date of her and Harry’s baby?
Meghan and Harry were on a walkabout in Birkenhead this morning on a day of engagements on The Wirral.
When they were chatting to a local mum in the town’s Hamilton Square, they starting discussing the Duchess’ pregnancy. Meghan told Carla Gandy that she was "six months" pregnant which suggested a due date of around April.
The Duchess then had a similar conversation with Eileen Ashurst who was standing nearby. Eileen told ITV News that Meghan confirmed she was working on an April birth for her first child.
Kensington Palace announced Meghan was expecting at the start of the Sussex’s tour to Australia in October - although royal aides have never confirmed a due date.
Some bookies have been taking bets on a birth as early as February or March. The couple also told the crowds they haven’t found out whether they’re having a boy or girl so that it will be a ‘surprise’.
There has been no guidance either on where Meghan plans to have her baby. While her sister-in-law Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge chose the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London, Meghan may chose a different maternity ward.
Harry and Meghan plan to move to their new home at Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate before the birth. If so, that will make a hospital outside of London much more convenient - should they chose to do that.
There is also some speculation that the couple are expecting twins but the Duchess made no comments to the crowd about that on the walkabout.