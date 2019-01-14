Has the Duchess of Sussex let slip the secret due date of her and Harry’s baby?

Meghan and Harry were on a walkabout in Birkenhead this morning on a day of engagements on The Wirral. When they were chatting to a local mum in the town’s Hamilton Square, they starting discussing the Duchess’ pregnancy. Meghan told Carla Gandy that she was "six months" pregnant which suggested a due date of around April.

The Duchess of Sussex during a walkabout in Birkenhead. Credit: PA

The Duchess then had a similar conversation with Eileen Ashurst who was standing nearby. Eileen told ITV News that Meghan confirmed she was working on an April birth for her first child. Kensington Palace announced Meghan was expecting at the start of the Sussex’s tour to Australia in October - although royal aides have never confirmed a due date.

The Duchess of Sussex cradled her baby bump as she met crowds on Merseyside. Credit: PA