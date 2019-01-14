Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield appears in court at start of manslaughter trial

Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield has appeared in court at the start of his trial for the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans.

The 74-year-old former police chief superintendent sat alongside former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell, who is charged with contravening the stadium’s safety certificate and a health and safety offence.

When the hearing began at Preston Crown Court shortly after 11am, 100 potential jurors were brought into the courtroom, sitting in the jury box, public gallery and dock.

Judge Sir Peter Openshaw told the jury panel that the case "might last three or even four months".

Potential jurors were given a questionnaire to assess whether they would be suitable to serve.

It said: “In this case one defendant is charged with manslaughter and another with two health and safety offences arising out of the Hillsborough stadium disaster at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest played in Sheffield as long ago as April 15, 1989.”

The form was made up of 18 questions including whether they were supporters of Liverpool, Everton, Sheffield Wednesday or Nottingham Forest football clubs and whether they or close family members or friends had ever been police officers or been employed by the police, Crown Prosecution Service, Independent Police Complaints Commission or any criminal justice agency.