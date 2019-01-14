- ITV Report
Hugh Grant appeals for return of script stolen from car
Actor Hugh Grant has appealed for information that could help reunite him with a script that was stolen from his car.
The star's vehicle was broken into on Sunday evening, with thieves taking a bag which contained the script and his children's medical cards.
The 58-year-old tweeted that the text contained "many weeks of notes and ideas" and asked that it be returned to Coach Films in Ealing.
Grant did not reveal what the script was for.
He pleaded for anyone who knows the person behind the theft to "persuade them to at least return my script".
In response, comedian David Baddiel joked: "I'm sorry. I've had very bad writer's bloc."
Grant's career has spanned three decades, during which has starred in a host of blockbuster films including Notting Hill, Four Weddings And A Funeral and two instalments of the Bridget Jones' Diary trilogy where he played Lothario, Daniel Cleaver.