Increase in number of Scots struggling to pay mortgage and rent costs

The number of people in Scotland who are struggling to pay for their home has increased by nearly a third in the last two years, according to a study.

Research by YouGov, on behalf of Shelter Scotland, indicated that 12% of a sample size of 600 people said they were currently struggling to pay their rent or mortgage costs.

The figure is an increase on the 9% of respondents from two years ago when the same survey was conducted.

YouGov suggest that the 12% figure is equivalent to nearly 200,000 households in Scotland.

As many as four in 10 (36%) respondents said that they would struggle to pay their rent or mortgage if it rose by as little as £50 a month during 2019, while 39% admitted they had at least once borrowed money from a friend, used a credit card or used their savings to pay their rent or mortgage.

Shelter Scotland has warned that ignoring money worries rather than seeking advice could lead to people’s homes being put at risk.

According to the charity, one household every 18 minutes was made homeless in Scotland last year, with nearly 11,000 households forced to live in temporary accommodation – including more than 14,000 children.