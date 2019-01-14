Kylie Jenner's record Instagram post beaten by an egg

More than 26 million Instagram accounts have liked the egg. Credit: Instagram/world_record_egg

A picture of an egg has become the most liked post ever on Instagram, toppling reality star Kylie Jenner in the process. The image, the only post on the account world_record_egg, shows a single egg on a plain white background. It has amassed more than 26 million likes since being uploaded on January 4. That figure means it has surpassed the previous record-holder, reality star Kylie Jenner, whose photo of her daughter alongside confirmation of her name - Stormi Webster - has been liked more than 18 million times since being uploaded in February last year. The world_record_egg account appears to have been created solely to break the record.

Kylie Jenner's response to the egg Credit: Instagram/kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner has played along with the story, posting a video of her breaking an egg onto the ground with the words "Take that little egg". The caption alongside the world_record_egg post states: "Let's set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this." Those behind the account remain unknown, but thanked Instagram users in a message posted to the account's Instagram Story upon breaking the record. "This is a (sic) madness. What a time to be alive," it said. "Thank you so much for all of your support and messages. I'm gonna try and get back to as many of you as possible. But for now I need to sleep. "It doesn't end here though, we're only just getting started. #EggGang. Mic drop."

The previous most-liked Instagram post has been blown out the water by the egg Credit: Instagram/kyliejenner